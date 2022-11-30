Contact Us
Police & Fire

Fast-Moving Two-Alarm Fire Tears Through Prince George's County Apartment Building (DEVELOPING)

Annie DeVoe
Fire Truck
Fire Truck Photo Credit: Image by automatic6517 from Pixabay

Maryland firefighters are battling a massive two-alarm house fire in Laurel, authorities say.

Around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, crews received reports of a house fire in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Once on the scene, firefighters found a three-story multi-family home with flames visible through the roof. A second alarm was requested after arrival.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as information is released. 

