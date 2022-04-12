Driver Rescued After Plowing Into Potomac River In DC: Fire Officials

One person is recovering after being rescued from the Potomac River in Washington DC, fire officials said on Twitter.

The driver went through a barrier and landed partially in the water in the 1000 block of Ohio Drive Southwest shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, DC Fire and EMS said.

They were taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, officials said.

The vehicle was also secured and was prevent from slipping further into the river, officials said.

