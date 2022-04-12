Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Driver Rescued After Plowing Into Potomac River In DC: Fire Officials

David Cifarelli
Crews full the vehicle and driver from the Potomac River in the 1000 block of Ohio Drive Southwest
One person is recovering after being rescued from the Potomac River in Washington DC, fire officials said on Twitter.

The driver went through a barrier and landed partially in the water in the 1000 block of Ohio Drive Southwest shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, DC Fire and EMS said. 

They were taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, officials said.

The vehicle was also secured and was prevent from slipping further into the river, officials said.

