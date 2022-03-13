Driver Killed, Pedestrian Hurt In 5-Car Capital Beltway Crash

One driver died and a pedestrian was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 early Sunday, March 13 in Maryland, authorities said.

Jarryd Brown, 44, of Silver Spring, had stopped his car and gotten out on the shoulder to help at a crash scene when a black Dodge Crossroad rear-ended a white Chevrolet Cruze in lane one at Central Avenue in Largo around 3 a.m., Maryland State Police said.

A grey Nissan Sentra heading in the same direction hit the black Crossroad, and Brown was also struck, police said. Brown was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

A separate crash occurred in the third lane of the highway, when a white Chevrolet Impala, driven by Fredys Castillo Rivas, of Upper Marlboro, was stopped at the scene in lane 3 on the Capital Beltway to help at the same scene as Brown, police said. Before he got out of his vehicle, a black GMC Acadia struck his vehicle.

Rivas was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by hospital personnel.

