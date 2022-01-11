Contact Us
Police & Fire

Driver In Deadly Hit-Run Western Maryland Crash Sought By Police

Cecilia Levine
PGP Fire and EMS
PGP Fire and EMS Photo Credit: Prince George's Fire/EMS Facebook

The driver who left the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Prince George's County on Christmas is being sought by police.

Juan Acevedo Castellon, 56, was heading north on Tucker Road when the vehicle behind him attempted to pass his truck around 1:35 p.m. near Palmer Road, county police said.

The unknown driver struck Acevedo Castellon's truck, causing him to lose control and hit a tree. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene. Acevedo Castellon, of Fort Washington, died of his injuries on Jan. 8.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0060024.

