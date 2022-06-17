Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: Vehicle Fire Closed All Lanes Of Traffic Along I-81 At PA/MD Border: PennDOT
Police & Fire

District Heights Man Strangled, Shot Victim During Argument: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Devonte Jermaine Brooks
Devonte Jermaine Brooks Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

A District Heights man was arrested on accusations he strangled and shot his victim when an argument turned violent last month, authorities said.

Devonte Jermaine Brooks was arrested on Thursday, June 9 after an arrest warrant was obtained for the May 15, 2022 attack on the 6100 block of Surrey Square Lane, according to Prince George's County Police.

The victim of the assault was found suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment after an alleged verbal dispute with Brooks turned violent. Brooks allegedly began to strangle the victim and shot the victim once the victim broke free. Brooks then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. 

Brooks was taken into custody without issue and charged with first-degree assault along with several other firearm and assault-related charges. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.