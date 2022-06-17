District Heights Man Strangled, Shot Victim During Argument: Police

A District Heights man was arrested on accusations he strangled and shot his victim when an argument turned violent last month, authorities said.

Devonte Jermaine Brooks was arrested on Thursday, June 9 after an arrest warrant was obtained for the May 15, 2022 attack on the 6100 block of Surrey Square Lane, according to Prince George's County Police.

The victim of the assault was found suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment after an alleged verbal dispute with Brooks turned violent. Brooks allegedly began to strangle the victim and shot the victim once the victim broke free. Brooks then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Brooks was taken into custody without issue and charged with first-degree assault along with several other firearm and assault-related charges.

