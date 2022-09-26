Detectives Offer $25K Reward In Connection To Maryland Murder

A $25,000 reward is being offered in connection to the murder of a Suitland man, authorities say.

Michael Morgan, 26, was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk outside of a business on the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road around noon Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Prince George's County police.

Morgan was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are currently working to figure out a motive and suspects behind the murder.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.