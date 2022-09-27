DC Shooter Charged With Murdering Maryland Man In Prince George's County, Investigators Say

A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced.

Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, officers from the agency were called to the 8200 block of Bellefonte Lane for a reported shooting, where they found Johnson outside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation determined that Johnson and Ingram knew each other, and the incident was not random. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to police.

He was apprehended following multiple tips that were provided to Prince George’s County Crime Solvers.

Ingram was charged with second-degree murder and related charges. He’s being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status, officials said.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512.

