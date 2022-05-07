Contact Us
Police & Fire

DC Officer Points Glock At Maryland Bar Security While GF Fights Patron: Report

by David Cifarelli & Cecilia Levine
Dennis Sfoglia
Dennis Sfoglia Photo Credit: Washington DC Police

A Washington DC police officer was arrested on assault charges for threatening a Maryland business worker and pointing his police-issued Glock at him, according to Fox 45 and county police.

Dennis Sfoglia was at Spectrum Lounge on Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville with his girlfriend when she got in a fight with another woman around 2:50 a.m. Friday, May 6, and the officer threatened a guard trying to intervene with his gun, Fox45 said.

Sfoglia was placed under arrest and charged with first degree assault and other related charges, PGPD police tell Daily Voice.

In 2016, Sfoglia was honored for saving the life of a man collapsed and became unresponsive inside of a local business.  Sfoglia realized the man had a pacemaker, which he reset, and began doing chest compressions while store employees called 911.

The following year, Instagram account run by Sfoglia, American_Cops, was reportedly taken down due to alleged discriminatory "jokes and memes," Fox45 reported at the time.

This is a developing report. Click here for more from Fox45.

