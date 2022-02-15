DC Man Dies In Maryland Crash

A Washington, DC man died in a Monday morning crash in Maryland, authorities confirmed.

William Hill, Jr., 56, was driving southbound on Kenilworth Avenue in Capitol Heights when he veered off the roadway and hit a jersey wall around 5 a.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

