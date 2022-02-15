Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

DC Man Dies In Maryland Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
2100 block of Kenilworth Avenue in Capitol Heights
2100 block of Kenilworth Avenue in Capitol Heights Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Prince George's Police Department)

A Washington, DC man died in a Monday morning crash in Maryland, authorities confirmed.

William Hill, Jr., 56, was driving southbound on Kenilworth Avenue in Capitol Heights when he veered off the roadway and hit a jersey wall around 5 a.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.