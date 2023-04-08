Daycare Worker Recorded Herself Abusing Children In Oxon Hill While On The Job, Police Say

Weeks into a job working at a Prince George’s County daycare center, a 23-year-old woman has been arrested and fired after videos surfaced of her abusing children in her care, police announced.

Oxon Hill resident Kayla Greenwell was arrested on Saturday, April 8, following an investigation by the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit for allegedly assaulting children at the center.

Police say that on Friday, April 7, the department received multiple videos that showed Greenwell abusing children at the daycare in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road.

According to reports, the video depicts Greenwell hurting children at the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning on more than one occasion.

Detectives gathered evidence, Greenwell was identified as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was obtained that was executed on Saturday.

The initial investigation found that Greenwell recorded herself abusing the children on her cell phone on Wednesday, April 5, just weeks after she began the job in late March.

Greenwell was charged with multiple counts of child abuse and assault. She is now in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling (301) 772-4930 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

