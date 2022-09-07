Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Brother Stabs Sister Dead In Prince George's Apartment: Police

Cecilia Levine
Timothy Edwards/the scene
Timothy Edwards/the scene Photo Credit: PGPD

A 38-year-old woman was stabbed dead by her brother earlier this week in Maryland, authorities said.

Timothy Edwards, 34, is believed to have stabbed Nashanna Belnavis, whose body was found in an apartment on the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street in Hyattsville Thursday, July 7 around 4:50 p.m., Prince George's County police said.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect and victim were siblings. The motive was not immediately clear.

Edwards was charged with first- and second-degree murder along with assault charges. He is in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0032816.

