Authorities ID Victim Killed In 'Good Luck Road' Crash

The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a fatal collision in Lanham.

Gladys Addrah, 65, of Upper Marlboro was killed in the accident that happened on Dec. 31, 2021, in the 9300 block of Good Luck Road, according to police.

Addrah was a passenger in a car traveling eastbound on Good Luck Road when investigators say an SUV traveling westbound crossed over the double yellow line and crashed into the vehicle Addrah was in head-on.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. The driver of the SUV was not injured. No arrests have been made in the accident.

