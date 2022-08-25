Contact Us
Police & Fire

Attempted Murder Suspect In Custody For Near-Fatal July Shooting In District Heights: Police

Antonio Knott
Antonio Knott Photo Credit: Prince George's County Sheriff's Office

A suspect is in custody in Maryland following a monthlong investigation into a near-fatal shooting in Prince George's County, officials announced.

Antonio Knott was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder following the investigation into a shooting in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights on Tuesday, July 19.

The arrest was reported by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Aug. 25.

According to the warrant for his arrest, when officers arrived at the scene on the night of the shooting, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who identified Knott as the trigger man.

During the investigation, it was determined that Knott and his victim were involved in an alleged altercation before the shooting, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said, fleeing before police could arrive.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, and the investigation determined that Knott was a potential suspect.

He was located earlier this month by sheriff’s deputies at an address in the 3700 block of Stonecliff Road in Suitland, where he was positively identified by investigators and taken into custody on the active arrest warrant.

In addition to the attempted murder allegation, Knott is also facing charges that include:

  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Reckless endangerment from a car;
  • Obstructing and hindering.

No return court information for Knott has been released by police.

