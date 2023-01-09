Armored Truck Driver Robbed By BMW-Riding Armed Suspects Outside Hyattsville Bank, Police Say

Two gun-wielding men are at large after using their weapons to rob an ATM and Brinks truck driver on Monday, Jan. 9 in Hyattsville.

Members of the Hyattsville Police Department were called to investigate a reported armed robbery of a Brinks armored truck at Truist Bank in the 3400 block of East-West Highway, according to officials.

Police say that at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday afternoon, two men approached the Brinks employee as he was taking cash out of an ATM, one armed with a rifle, the other with a handgun.

The two men took cash from the ATM and the Brinks employee’s gun, according to police. They then fled the area in a black BMW SUV with dark-tinted windows.

At the time of the robbery, the two men were wearing black ski masks and black cargo pants. No other description was provided by investigators.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at the Hyattsville Police Department by calling (301) 985-5060.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

