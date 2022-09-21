AG ID's Suicidal Man, Officer In Riverdale Park Implicated In Fatal Police-Involved Shooting

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has released new information after a reportedly suicidal man was shot and killed by police in Riverdale Park following a midday standoff with police.

Riverdale Park resident Bryan Coupal, 75, was fatally shot by officer Chad Sunday following an armed standoff in the 4700 block of Oglethorpe Street on Sunday, Sept. 19, according to the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Sunday has 12 years of law enforcement experience, according to the IID, and has been with the Riverdale Park Police Department for two years in the Bureau of Patrol.

Upon arrival, police said that the officers spoke to Coupal for several minutes at the front door of the home before he retreated inside and fled to an upstairs bedroom inside the house.

Police said that Sunday and other officers gave chase, giving him commands to cease and desist, though Coupal refused to comply.

Once officers were inside the bedroom, Coupal allegedly pointed a handgun at them, prompting Sunday to discharge his weapon, striking him.

Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived to transport Coupal to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials noted that body-worn cameras of the officers involved during the incident were active and the IID will “generally release body camera footage within 14 days of an incident.”

“There may be situations where more than 14 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.”

