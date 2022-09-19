Accused Rapist Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Women, Attempted Robbery At Maryland Mall

A 36-year-old man is facing a host of charges after being linked to a sexual assault and for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple women at a Maryland mall before attempting to rob a store, police said.

Washington, DC resident Sean Lorenzo Tolbert was tracked down and arrested by members of the Prince George’s Police Department after being tied to an alleged sexual assault and an attempted sexual assault in District Heights late last week.

Tolbert has also been charged with inappropriately touching six women at a mall on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and attempting to rob a store at the same shopping center.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, police said that a woman returned to her home in the 6000 block of Surrey Square Lane, and as she entered her apartment, Tolbert allegedly approached her with a gun, forced her inside the residence, and sexually assaulted her.

Tolbert then allegedly fled the woman’s home. Police noted that she and Tolbert did not know each other.

As investigators canvassed for information regarding the sexual assault, patrol officers responded to two calls in the same apartment complex on Saturday, Sept. 17, police said.

One resident advised officers a suspect had just attempted to sexually assault her inside of her apartment. She told officers she had met the man the night before in her apartment complex.

The victim told officers she had confronted the suspect for potentially stealing items from her apartment when the attempted sexual assault occurred, according to investigators. He then fled when she called 911.

Another resident advised detectives that a suspect had just pulled a gun on her and attempted to get into her apartment, but when she shouted, he ran away.

As detectives interviewed the second victim, another 911 call came in for the report of an armed person at the complex.

Responding patrol officers observed Tolbert, who attempted to run from officers, according to police. He was quickly apprehended, and a loaded gun was recovered at the scene.

Tolbert was charged in all three cases in the apartment complex.

Additionally, Tolbert was charged with inappropriately touching six women on Sept. 13 at a shopping mall in the 3300 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville, and attempting to rob a business there at gunpoint.

Tolbert now faces charges that include:

First-degree rape;

First-degree attempted rape;

First-degree assault;

Weapons charges;

Robbery;

Theft;

Additional offenses.

Tolbert is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

