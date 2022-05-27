Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Prince George's Daily Voice

Police & Fire

60 Displaced By Massive Lanham Fire

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department Twitter

Nearly 60 people were displaced and three hospitalized in a fire that tore through an apartment complex in Lanham overnight, officials said.

The blaze broke out just before 2 a.m. at the complex on the 6800 block of Riverdale Road.

Crews found fire showing on the second floor. The fire extended to the roof and a third alarm was initiated.

Two civilians and a firefighter were hospitalized with minor injuries, WUSA9 reports.

