60 Displaced By Massive Lanham Fire

Nearly 60 people were displaced and three hospitalized in a fire that tore through an apartment complex in Lanham overnight, officials said.

The blaze broke out just before 2 a.m. at the complex on the 6800 block of Riverdale Road.

Crews found fire showing on the second floor. The fire extended to the roof and a third alarm was initiated.

Two civilians and a firefighter were hospitalized with minor injuries, WUSA9 reports.

