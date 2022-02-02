$25K Reward Offered In Deadly Maryland Shooting Of 24-Year-Old Victim

A $25,000 reward is being offered in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Prince George's.

Nathaniel Hampton III, of Upper Marlboro, was killed just after midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 2 on the 6500 block of Hil Mar Drive in District Heights, county police said.

Hampton was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a parked car with gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are looking to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Tipsters will never have to give names.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0005179.

