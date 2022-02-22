Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Driver Gunned Down In Landover

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
6900 block of Forest Terrace
6900 block of Forest Terrace Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Prince George's County.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the person responsible for killing Jonathan Jamison, Jr., or Laurel.

Jamison was found in the driver's seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the upper body on the 6900 block of Forest Terrace in Landover around 10:25 p.m., county police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0008274.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.