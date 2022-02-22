21-Year-Old Driver Gunned Down In Landover

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Prince George's County.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the person responsible for killing Jonathan Jamison, Jr., or Laurel.

Jamison was found in the driver's seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the upper body on the 6900 block of Forest Terrace in Landover around 10:25 p.m., county police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0008274.

