Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Driver Killed In 'Good Luck Road' Crash

Cecilia Levine
Prince George's County Police
Prince George's County Police Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police (Facebook)

A 20-year-old driver died in a crash on a street on "Good Luck Road" this week in Prince George's County.

Chris Brian Orellana, of Lanham, was heading east when he lost control of his car and crossed the double yellow line, hitting a westbound minivan around 8:35 p.m. on June 28, PGPD said.

Orellana was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver and passengers of the van were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0031400.

