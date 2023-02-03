13-Year-Old Hid Loaded Gun In Drawer At Prince George's County Middle School

An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old middle school student reportedly brought a gun into a Prince George's County school, authorities say.

The 13-year-old reportedly brought the loaded weapon into William Wirt Middle School, located in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville, according to Prince George's County police.

A student alerted school security around 11:40 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2 that the student was in possession of the gun while on school property.

Security was able to locate the student who admitted to bringing the firearm to school and placed it in a classroom. The loaded gun was found inside a classroom drawer.

William Wirt Middle School officials were unable to be reached for comment.

