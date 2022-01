The new year was off to a tragic start in Prince George's County where one person died in a crash on New Year's Eve.

The crash occurred on a street called "Good Luck Road," in Lanham, right up the street from Luminis Health.

A female was pronounced dead at the scene just before 12:50 a.m., authorities confirmed.

No further information was available.

