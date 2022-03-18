Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

1 Dead In Late Afternoon District Heights Shooting; Second Night In A Row: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Prince George's Police
Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police/Jether Bonds

Prince George's County police were on scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights, the department said on Twitter.

Officers first responded to the area around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Upon arrival, they found one an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. 

He was later taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died around 7:30 p.m, police said. This is the second night in a row that a shooting occurred in this area. 

Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and motive. Anyone with information is asked to call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.