1 Dead In Late Afternoon District Heights Shooting; Second Night In A Row: Police

Prince George's County police were on scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights, the department said on Twitter.

Officers first responded to the area around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Upon arrival, they found one an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

He was later taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died around 7:30 p.m, police said. This is the second night in a row that a shooting occurred in this area.

Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and motive. Anyone with information is asked to call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.