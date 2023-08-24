Peeping Tom At Large Following Voyeur Incident In College Park

The Prince George's County Police Department has launched an investigation into a voyeur incident after a Peeping Tom looked into the window of a woman's residence near campus and was caught before fleeing the area.

The incident was reported to the University of Maryland Police at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the 4600 block of Knox Road, when the agency was called in to investigate a suspicious person.

Two days later, police in Prince George's County advised that the incident was under investigation.

The suspect was described as being a White man who was between 30 and 40 years old with a thin build. No other descriptive information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the Peeping Tom has been asked to contact the Prince George's County Police Department by calling (301) 352-1200.

