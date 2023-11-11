Mostly Cloudy 55°

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By SUV, Pickup Truck In Temple Hills: Police

Police have identified the 46-year-old man who was killed after being struck by two drivers earlier this week in Prince George's County.

Prince George's County Police

 Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department
Zak Failla
Temple Hills resident Mitchel Feaster II died at an area hospital after he was hit twice during an early morning incident on Thursday morning, according to a police spokesperson.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 4900 block of Saint Barnabas Road, where there was a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by an SUV and then a pickup truck in the eastbound lanes of the roadway.

Feaster was treated and transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Both drivers remained at the scene of the strike to assist with the crash investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or events leading up to it has been asked to contact the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 737-4422.

