Pedestrian Dies Months After Landover Hills Hit-And-Run: Police

Tyrone Tyson, 82, was hospitalized after being struck by a driver while crossing the road near Annapolis Road and 68th Avenue in Landover Hills on Thursday, Jan. 25, PGPD said.

Tyson, of Hyattsville, died from his injuries on Saturday, March 30.

The driver did not remain on the scene but has since been identified, according to police.

The investigation is being led by the Prince George’s County Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Information can also be submitted online, through the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0007628.

