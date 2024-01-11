One Killed, One Injured After Crash On MD-5 In Brandywine: State Police

Accokeek resident Nickita Sammy has been identified by Maryland State Police investigators as the person who was killed in a crash involving Timothy Brickhouse, 26, in Brandywine overnight.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, police say that Sammy was the passenger in a Hyundai traveling south on Branch Avenue at the intersection of Earnshaw Drive, where the driver attempted to make a left turn and was struck by the District Height resident's BMW.

Sammy was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was rushed by paramedics to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Brickhouse was uninjured.

The crash is now being investigated by state police.

It will then be submitted to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed.

Branch Avenue was temporarily closed on Wednesday night as police investigated and cleared the scene.

