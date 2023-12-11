One Killed, One Hospitalized In Targeted Midday Largo Shooting: Police (Developing)

At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, officers were called to the 600 block of Harry S. Truman Drive in Largo to investigate reports of shots fired with multiple victims, according to police.

When they arrived, a spokesperson said that they found one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders while a second man who was shot was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition on Monday night.

Police say that they do not believe this was a random shooting, and it was a targeted situation, which remains under investigation.

No information about a possible suspect or either victim was released by the department.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or possible suspects has been asked to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

