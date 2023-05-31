Fair 50°

One Killed, Child Among Three Others Injured In Upper Marlboro Crash: State Police (DEVELOPING)

One person was killed in a crash in Prince George’s County, and several others injured, Maryland State Police say.

The crash was reported on Route 202 in Upper Marlboro
Zak Failla
At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, an alert was issued by the Maryland Department of Transportation regarding a crash on MD 202 that led to all lanes being closed in both directions between Chelsea Lane and Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro.

An hour later, Maryland State Police officials confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others, including a child, were also injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment of undisclosed incident.

The crash is now under investigation. All lanes remained closed as of 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

