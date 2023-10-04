One Dead, One Critical After Double Shooting In Oxon Hill: Police

Officers were called at around midnight on Wednesday morning to the 800 block of Irvington Street, where they were met by two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Both were rushed to area hospitals, where one died from his injuries and the other remains in critical condition on Wednesday morning.

No information about the victims or shooter has been released by the Prince George's County Police Department.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.