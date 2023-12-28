Overcast 53°

Off-Duty Officer Carjacked In Oxon Hill

An off-duty police officer was carjacked Thursday evening, Dec. 28 in Prince George's County, authorities said.

Prince George's County Police at the scene.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Cecilia Levine
The officer was loading his family into his private vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, forcing him out of the car on the 6700 block of Oxon Hill Road, around 5:05 p.m., Prince George's County Police Department brass said.

The officer was able to get his family out of the car, and fired his service weapon, but the suspect fled with the officer's car.

"If it can happen to an off-duty officer, it can certainly happen to a family," PGPD's Assistant Chief Vernon Hale III said at a press conference.

