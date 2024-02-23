Not Seeing Things: Prince George's County School Teacher Stunned By $50K Lottery Win

The New Carrollton man went for a $50,000 Cash ticket at the Landover Hills Exxon at 6579 Annapolis Road in Prince George’s County.

The ticket provides 30 chances to win if a player matches one of five numbers at the top of the ticket.

After scratching off the first 29 without a match, he got to the 30th number and found a $50,000 amount under a No. 7, which was one of the ticket’s five winning numbers, at the lower right corner of the ticket.

“I got to the very bottom and saw that I won,” he told lottery officials. “I am wearing glasses and was not sure if I was seeing things.”

He and his wife of five years then took the ticket to a lottery retailer for official verification.

“I couldn’t believe it. We were hoping to win $500 or even $100. I didn’t plan on winning $50,000,” the man said.

The teacher and his wife plan to use their winnings to pay bills and buy a new car.

The $50,000 Cash ticket launched in December 2022 with 160 $50,000 top prizes, and 79 of those remain unclaimed.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.