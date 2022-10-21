Young Girl Injured In 30-Foot Fall From Bladensburg Train Bridge (DEVELOPING)

A child was hospitalized after falling from a train bridge in Maryland, officials said.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, members of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department were called to the intersection of Upshur Street and 47th Street in Bladensburg to investigate a report of a juvenile who was injured.

According to officials, upon arrival, crews found a young girl who had fallen approximately 30 feet from a train bridge. She was assisted by first responders back to the roadway and transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Her condition was not immediately available as of 8 p.m. on Friday night. No other information was provided by investigators.

