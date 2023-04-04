Waldorf Man Killed In Horrific Suitland Crash

Police have released the name of the driver killed in a Suitland crash over the weekend.

Tony Manning, 43, has been identified as the victim in the fatal crash, that occurred around 1:40 a.m., Saturday, April 1, according to Prince George's County Police.

Investigators say that Manning was driving south on Allentown Road near Leon Street when he crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a sedan.

Manning was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the send was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

