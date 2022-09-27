These Are The Best School Districts In Maryland, Website Says

School districts are part of our education system made to help support your children and develop a strong community. The best ones have not only awesome academic results but great teachers, staff, facilities, resources and so much more.

These are the top twenty 2023 Best School Districts in Maryland, according to Niche's list that was released Tuesday, Sept. 27(scroll for a link to the complete list):

Howard County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools

Worcester County Public Schools

Carroll County Public Schools

Calvert County Public Schools

Fredrick County Public Schools

Queen Anne's County Public Schools

Harford County Public Schools

St. Mary's County Public Schools

Washington County Public Schools

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Talbot County Public Schools

Charles County Public Schools

Baltimore County Public Schools

Wicomico County Public Schools

Caroline County Public Schools

Cecil County Public Schools

Allegany County Public Schools

Garrett County Public Schools

Kent County Public Schools

Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. Click here for more on methodology.

