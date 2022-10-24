Strangers Moved Into Maryland Couple's New Home And Won't Leave: Report

A Maryland couple is coming forward with their story after they say squatters moved into their newly purchased home and are refusing to leave, reports WUSA 9.

The couple's realtor, Melea King, states that at least two men moved into the home on Dragoo Place in Prince George's County, and placed signs up to stay away, blocking the couple from moving into their home. When the men were confronted about moving into the previously vacant and foreclosed on home, they presented the new owners with what police say was a bogus lease, the outlet continues.

At least one Prince George's County police officer reportedly went to the home to investigate the matter, but has deemed it a "civil" matter, which was not a good enough answer for the couple who want to know how the squatters were able to gain access to the home in the first place. To read the full story by WUSA 9, click here.

