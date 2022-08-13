Puppy Stolen At Gunpoint Found Dead In Prince George's County, Owner Says

The search for a French Bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in April has come to a tragic end after he was found dead in Prince George's County, officials say.

Bruno was stolen at gunpoint when he and his handler were on a walk in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue in Brightwood Park around 4:12 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, according to Metropolitan police.

The two suspects had gotten out of a vehicle and approached Bruno's handler before demanding Bruno along with other property before fleeing the scene.

Bruno's owner, Jamaica Harvey, had been diligently looking for Bruno ever since, even creating social media accounts dedicated to finding her beloved puppy.

Harvey never gave up on Bruno, even posting reminders and safety facts about French Bulldogs and offering a $10,000 reward for his return amid the search.

Tragically, her search ended after she announced that Bruno was found dead in Prince George's County on Friday, Aug. 12.

Anyone who has information on the theft of Bruno is asked to take no action, but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

