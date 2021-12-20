Prince George's Woman Puts $50K Scratch-Off Prize Toward Paying Mom's Cancer Bills

A lucky lottery player from Fort Washington won $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket, which she plans to use to help pay her mom’s medical bills.

The lucky player who describes herself as a person of faith was running out of options to find ways to pay for her 93-year-old mother's cancer treatment. That's when she "rolled the dice" and purchased a scratch-off.

The player, who selected the nickname “Faithful Daughter” for purposes of telling her winning story, says she bought a $5 Lucky instant ticket at Royal Food Mart in Fort Washington.

She says she knew right away what she would do with her winnings, help her mom with the financial burden of treatment co-payments.

“She’s been my rock,” said the 66-year-old winner. “Just the fact that I’m able to help puts me over the moon.”

Also getting a lift is Royal Food Mart at 12500 Livingston Road in Fort Washington. For selling a top-prize winning scratch-off, the store receives a bonus of $500 from the Lottery. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize.

