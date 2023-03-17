Police ID DC Driver Killed In Two-Car Suitland Crash

A 65-year-old Washington, DC man was pronounced dead after crashing on Thursday night at a busy Prince George’s intersection, police say.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, members of the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to investigate a fatal crash that took the life of Maurice Berry at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Spaulding Avenue in Suitland.

Officials say that the investigation determined that Berry was traveling north on Pennsylvania when he attempted to make a left turn onto Spaulding Avenue and was struck by an SUV.

Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have witnessed the events leading up to the fatal crash has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling (301) 731-4422 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.