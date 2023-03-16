Peeping Tom On The Loose After Taking Pictures Of Showering Man At University Of Maryland

An alert was issued by the University of Maryland after a voyeur incident was reported involving a man in a shower who may have been photographed, officials say.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, members of the University of Maryland Police Department responded to Wicomico Hall to investigate reports of a possible Peeping Tom.

According to police, a man reported to responding officers that he was in a shower stall inside the building when he saw a cell phone unexpectedly appear over the shower curtain, much to his surprise.

The man yelled at the suspect, who proceeded to turn off the camera and fled the area on foot. No descriptive information about any possible suspects has been released by investigators.

The incident remains under investigation by the Maryland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the voyeurism or possible identity of the suspect has been asked to contact police by calling (301) 405-3555 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

