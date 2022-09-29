One Hospitalized When School Bus Crashes Into Gas Station Building In Prince George's County.

One person was injured on Thursday morning when a private school bus crashed into a building in Maryland.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, crews from the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 3600 block of Forestville Road near Stewart Road in Forestville for a collapse investigation, officials said.

Upon arrival, first responders found the bus, which struck a gas station mart and went partially through the rear of the property, causing a partial collapse. No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Officials said that one person was transported to an area hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. It is unclear what caused the driver to crash into the building.

