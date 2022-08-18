Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
News

One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
The Mall At Prince Georges Food Court
The Mall At Prince Georges Food Court Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Swagging

Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced.

Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed.

Upon arrival, officials located at least one victim who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The department noted that it is not an active shooter situation and the scene was declared secure amid the investigation.

No suspects have been identified, nor has the victim been identified. No additional details were released.

Investigators added that they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting has been asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

