Murder Victim Just Started 'Dream Job' Before Shocking Largo Carjacking

A community is stepping up to support the family of a beloved neighbor who was killed in a violent carjacking in Largo, according to GoFundMe.

Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, was fatally shot during a carjacking at a gas station in Largo on Monday, Dec. 19, the fundraiser continues.

Thomas had just started his "dream job" of working as a Metro driver when the tragedy occurred, the fundraiser continued.

The fundraiser was created after colleagues of Thomas's older brother banded together to help raise money to support their family during the tragedy.

Thomas's brother, Paul Thomas, has been a pillar of the Inspired Teaching Demonstration School Community for 10 years, stated fundraiser organizers.

To access the fundraiser to read more about the tragedy, click here.

