MS-13 Leader Gets Life In Prison For Maryland Murders, Racketeering Conspiracy

Another MS-13 gang member in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders and federal drug charges.

Brayan Contreras-Avalos - also known as “Anonimo,” “Humilde,” and “Malia,” 28, of Langley Park, has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted during a lengthy for his participation in the deadly conspiracy, according to federal officials.

Prosecutors say that Contreras-Avalos was the leader of an MS-13 clique operating in Frederick, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, and Montgomery counties.

“At all times of this conspiracy, members of MS-13 were expected to protect the name, reputation, and status of the gang and to use any means necessary to force respect from those who showed disrespect, including acts of intimidation and violence,” they added.

“MS-13 members are required to commit acts of violence both to maintain membership and discipline within the gang, as well as against rival gang members.”

Contreras-Avalos was convinced of participating in at least three murders, including four minor victims, all believed to be gang rivals during the conspiracy, according to court records.

Among his victims were multiple homeless people who had no affiliation to rival gangs.

MS-13 also ran an extortion scheme in and around Langley Park in Maryland, charging local businesses “rent" in the gang's purported “territory,” in exchange for cash. Contreras-Avalos also trafficked marijuana and cocaine, according to officials.

"A large share of the proceeds of the gang’s illegal activities were sent to gang leadership in El Salvador to further promote the illicit activities of the gang, using structured transactions and intermediaries to avoid law enforcement scrutiny,” they said.

Contreras-Avalos was convicted after a three-week trial, along with co-conspirators Luis Flores-Reyes, - also known as - “Maloso,” “Lobo,” and “Viejo Lovvon,” 42, of Arlington, Virginia and Jairo Jacome, - also known as - “Abuelo”, 40, of Langley Park.

Both face life in prison when they are sentenced next month.

