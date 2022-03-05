Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Prince George's Daily Voice

Mismanagement Allegations Slapped Against Police Chief Of Small Maryland Town: Report

Cecilia Levine
Devan Martin
Devan Martin Photo Credit: Devan Martin LinkedIn photo (original source unclear)

The police chief of an embattled Maryland department has been suspended with pay amid an investigation into accusations of mismanagement of personnel — two years after he was probed for misconduct, NBC Washington reports.

The investigation into Seat Pleasant's Devan Martin comes after City Council received a complaint saying the five-year chief was not managing his officers properly, the outlet said.

Martin defended one of his officers seen using foul language and use of force in dash and bodycam footage obtained by News4.

Daily Voice's request for comment was not immediately returned by Seat Pleasant police. Martin told News4 he could not comment.

Click here for more from NBC Washington.

