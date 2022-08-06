Massive Search Continues For Missing Brandywine Teen

Police are asking for help locating a missing Brandywine teen who may be headed to North Carolina, authorities say.

Breyanna Streeter, 15, was last seen in the Brandywine area on Sunday, June 5, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Breyanna has long strawberry blonde hair and wears black rimmed glasses. She is described as 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

The teen was last seen wearing a school uniform of a white polo shirt, tan pants, and maroon Jordan sneakers. She may be in need of medical attention.

If you have seen Breyanna Streeter or known her whereabouts, please contact police immediately.

