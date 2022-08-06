Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
News

Massive Search Continues For Missing Brandywine Teen

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Breyanna Streeter, 15
Breyanna Streeter, 15 Photo Credit: National Center For Missing And Exploited Children

Police are asking for help locating a missing Brandywine teen who may be headed to North Carolina, authorities say.

Breyanna Streeter, 15, was last seen in the Brandywine area on Sunday, June 5, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 

Breyanna has long strawberry blonde hair and wears black rimmed glasses. She is described as 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. 

The teen was last seen wearing a school uniform of a white polo shirt, tan pants, and maroon Jordan sneakers. She may be in need of medical attention.

If you have seen Breyanna Streeter or known her whereabouts, please contact police immediately.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.