Maryland Murder Victim Drove Away Trying To Find Help Before Dying, Police Say

Prince George's County police are looking to identify a suspect accused of killing a Capitol Heights man, authorities announce.

A $25,000 reward is being offered to identify the suspect responsible for the death of Lomax McIntyre, 34, that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road, according to Prince George's County police.

Officers were called to the scene around 9 p.m. after reports of a shooting in a parking lot but were unable to find any victims.

Several minutes later, officers were notified of a shooting victim nearby in the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike where they located McIntyre and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators say that McIntyre was shot at the Walker Mill Road scene but drove away seeking help.

Detectives are working to determine a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.