Maryland Man Who Raped 8-Year-Old DC Girl Gets 14 Years In Prison

A man from Prince George's County was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a minor with whom he had a relationship, the US Attorney for Washington DC reports.

Christopher Ham, 48, of Largo, previously pleaded guilty to engaging in illegal sexual conduct with an 8-year-old girl in Washington DC.

Ham used his relationship to sexually abuse the girl after traveling from Maryland to DC in October 2019, according to the US Attorney. Ham was arrested on April 6, 2021 and has been in custody ever since.

Upon his release from prison, Ham will have to pay $100,000 in restitution to the victim and register as a sex offender for life, according to the US Attorney.

