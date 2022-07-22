Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Man Apprehended After Barricading Himself Inside Bowie Home

Annie DeVoe
Gladys Retreat Circle
Gladys Retreat Circle Photo Credit: Image capture August 2008 © 2022 Google

A man was apprehended after an hourslong standoff that began early this morning in Bowie, authorities say.

Police were first at the scene shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, July 22, where there was a man who barricaded himself inside a Gladys Retreat Circle residence refusing to come outside, according to Prince George's County Police.

Negotiators worked for several hours to reach a resolution with the man, who was safely taken into custody without incident at approximately 2:05 p.m. later on Friday afternoon, police said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Roads that were closed during the standoff have now been reopened, according to police.

