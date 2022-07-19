Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: University Of Maryland Baltimore County Police Officer Charged After Series Of Campus Arsons
News

Hyattsville Teen Arrested After Fatal Shooting In DC

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
DC Metropolitan Police
DC Metropolitan Police Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department (Facebook)

A Hyattsville teenager has been arrested in connection to a January homicide, authorities say.

The 15-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, July 19 for the murder of Devin Brewer, 19, back in January 2022, according to Metropolitan police.

The suspect - whose name has not been released due to his age - allegedly shot Brewer and another man in the 5000 block of Cloud Place, Northeast just before 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, police said. Both victims were transported to the hospital where Brewer was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Officials said that the teen suspect has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.