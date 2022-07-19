Hyattsville Teen Arrested After Fatal Shooting In DC

A Hyattsville teenager has been arrested in connection to a January homicide, authorities say.

The 15-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, July 19 for the murder of Devin Brewer, 19, back in January 2022, according to Metropolitan police.

The suspect - whose name has not been released due to his age - allegedly shot Brewer and another man in the 5000 block of Cloud Place, Northeast just before 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, police said. Both victims were transported to the hospital where Brewer was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Officials said that the teen suspect has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

